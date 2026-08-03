Diana Hamilton Drops ‘Nyame Banbofo’

Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton has released the official video for ‘Nyame Banbofo’ (God the Protector), a heartfelt worship song that celebrates God’s unfailing protection, faithfulness and love.

‘Nyame Banbofo’ is the first single from Diana Hamilton’s upcoming album. The song is a heartfelt expression of gratitude to God for His unfailing protection, faithfulness and guidance, carrying a timely message of thanksgiving, hope and trust in God’s constant presence through every season of life.

The single and video is currently available worldwide on all major digital streaming platforms.

Fans, gospel music audiences and media partners are encouraged to follow Diana Hamilton’s official platforms for release updates and further announcements about the upcoming album.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke