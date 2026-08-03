Referees Begin Mandatory Assessments Ahead Of 2026/27 Season

A moment during the assessment exercise

Referees from Ghana’s Northern Sector have begun the mandatory assessment process ahead of the 2026/27 football season, with a written examination held in Techiman to evaluate their readiness for the new campaign.

The exercise brought together match officials from the Northern, Upper East, Upper West and Bono Regions, all seeking to meet the Ghana Football Association’s requirements for appointments in the upcoming season.

The written examination marks the first phase of a comprehensive assessment programme aimed at testing referees’ understanding and application of the IFAB Laws of the Game.

It forms a key part of the GFA’s efforts to maintain high officiating standards across its competitions.

After completing the written test, participants will undergo fitness and technical assessments to determine their overall preparedness.

Only officials who successfully meet all the prescribed requirements will be approved to officiate in GFA competitions during the 2026/27 season.

The assessment process is designed to ensure referees possess not only a sound knowledge of the Laws of the Game but also the physical fitness and technical competence needed to manage matches at the highest level.

The GFA has continued to prioritise referee development through regular training, assessments and capacity-building programmes supported by FIFA and CAF, as part of its commitment to improving officiating standards nationwide.

The Techiman exercise is one of several assessment programmes taking place across the country as the Referees Department prepares a pool of qualified officials for the new football season.

Through continuous education, rigorous evaluation and professional development, the Association aims to ensure referees are fully equipped to meet the demands of modern football.

BY Wletsu Ransford