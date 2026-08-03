Ghana Miss Out On Commonwealth Relay Medal After Canada Appeal

Ghana’s relay team

Ghana’s hopes of ending a 52-year wait for a Commonwealth Games men’s 4x100m relay medal were dashed after Canada successfully overturned its disqualification at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Ghanaian quartet of Joseph Paul Amoah, Ibrahim Fuseini, Barnabas Aggerh and Benjamin Azamati had briefly been promoted to the bronze medal position after race officials initially disqualified Canada, who crossed the line in second place.

The revised standings elevated Nigeria to silver while Ghana moved from fourth to third, appearing to secure the nation’s first men’s 4x100m relay medal at the Commonwealth Games since 1974.

However, Canada’s protest was upheld following a review by officials, resulting in the North American team being reinstated to second place.

The decision restored the original podium, with Australia claiming gold, Canada finishing with silver and Nigeria taking bronze. Ghana consequently dropped back to fourth despite producing an impressive season-best time of 38.13 seconds in the final.

Although the medal slipped away, Ghana’s relay team delivered an outstanding performance against a world-class field, underlining the country’s growing strength in sprinting and providing plenty of encouragement for future international competitions.

Despite the heartbreak, Ghana’s performance remains one of its strongest relay displays in recent years and signals positive progress for the nation’s sprint programme.

BY Wletsu Ransford