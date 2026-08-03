Medeama To Host CAF Champions League Matches At TnA Stadium

A Medeama team

Premier League champions Medeama SC will play their 2026/27 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Preliminary Round matches at the Tarkwa and Aboso (TnA) Stadium after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) granted the venue Category 2 Stadium Approval.

The decision marks a historic milestone for the club and the Western Region, as Tarkwa will host continental club football for the first time.

The approval follows a comprehensive CAF inspection, which confirmed the stadium meets the required standards to stage CAF youth and women’s national team qualifiers, as well as preliminary round fixtures of CAF interclub competitions.

The certification gives Medeama the opportunity to enjoy home advantage in front of their supporters as they begin another CAF Champions League campaign, although each fixture will still require final approval from CAF in line with competition regulations.

The achievement is the result of a joint effort involving the Ghana Football Association, Medeama SC, stadium management and other stakeholders, who worked to ensure the facility met CAF’s latest infrastructure standards.

Beyond benefiting Medeama, the approval is another significant step in Ghana’s drive to improve football infrastructure and increase the country’s ability to host continental competitions.

It also highlights the club’s continued growth, bringing top-level African club football to Tarkwa for the first time in its history.

BY Wletsu Ransford