Social Media Bullying Caused Harold’s Marriage Breakdown – Empress Gifty

FLASHBACK: Harold Amenyah and Irene

Media personality and gospel sensation, Empress Gifty, has alleged that the constant bullying on social media following the wedding ceremony of Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and Irene Boakye caused their marriage breakdown.

Harold Amenyah was under strict scrutiny after news broke that he had exchanged vows with Irene Boakye on April 1, 2023.

Many took to social media to criticise him for settling for an “ugly” woman without social pedigree. Some also made distasteful remarks which suggested that the lady had no class and agreed to marry the actor to access luxurious lifestyle.

About two years down the line, Harold Amenyah and his wife Irene have reportedly gone their separate ways, ending their marriage.

News of the split surfaced online after both parties were seen dropping hints and removing joint photos from social media. Neither Amenyah nor Irene has released an official statement confirming details or reasons behind the divorce.

Empress Gifty, on a TikTok live stream, accused social media users for causing the divorce between the couple.

“Everyone, this guy got married, day one you people said the lady is not beautiful, and now I don’t know but the marriage is no more (sic),” she alleged.

The actor is known for roles in several Kumawood and mainstream Ghanaian productions. He’s built a loyal fanbase, though like many public figures, he often faces scrutiny whenever personal milestones go public.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke