Jeffrey Nortey’s ‘3 Faces’ Set For June 12

Actor, content creator and storyteller, Jeffrey Nortey, is set to take the stage for ‘3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey’, a live storytelling experience billed to explore different dimensions of his personal and creative journey.

The show is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the National Theatre, Accra.

Organisers say the event will give audiences direct access to the stories that built Nortey’s digital following, now reimagined for the stage in a live, interactive format.

“Let’s connect at the National Theatre on June 12, 2026 at 7 p.m. prompt,” Nortey said, inviting both longtime fans and first-time attendees to experience the show.

Ahead of the event, Nortey has been on a promotional tour with a series of high-profile courtesy visits.

He first called on the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, to officially invite him to the show. He also paid a special visit to the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, at the Police Headquarters in Accra. Their discussions centered on the growth, encouragement, and impact of Ghana’s creative arts industry.

Other stops on the tour include visits to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and Managing Director of Citi FM and Channel One TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, as Nortey builds momentum for the June 12 showcase.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke