Napo Donates Medical Equipment To KATH Children’s Ward

Napo making the presentation at KATH Children’s Ward

THE MANAGEMENT of the Children’s Ward of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, have taken delivery of assortment of essential medical equipment.

The largesse was made possible following the timely intervention of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate for the 2024 elections.

The items presented included oxygen cylinders, cardiac monitor, pediatric BP monitor, glucometer, pulse oximeters, drip stands, nebulizer and perfuser (single and double).

Other medical items presented to KATH were suction machine, axillary thermometer, drug crusher bowl (mortar and pestle), instruments (galipot, kidney dish) and stricture.

Napo, who celebrated his 58th birthday on May 23, 2026, also presented playroom items such as kids’ tablets, colourful reading books, Legos and others.

The NPP running mate for the 2024 elections also donated parceled items to all the children on admission at the hospital.

The presentation was made to the B3, B4, B5 and C5 wards of KATH on Sunday afternoon.

Napo, who is a staunch Christian, said the Holy Bible teaches Christians to extend a helping hand to the needy and poor in society, stressing that he is happy to support the hospital.

According to him, he has been donating to orphanages and other homes in Kumasi for over two decades now, so he decided to support KATH Children’s Ward this time around.

“I have been a doctor at KATH before so I decided to support the hospital’s children’s ward with equipment, based on the needs of the wards. I will do same at Korle Bu on Tuesday,” he stated.

Napo, who is a former Energy Minister, pointed out that nurses and medical professionals in general play key roles in nation building so government should support them to deliver.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi