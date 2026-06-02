Kofi Adams Confident Of Black Stars’ World Cup Readiness As Final Squad Cut Looms

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has expressed confidence in Ghana’s preparedness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, revealing that the final reduction of the Black Stars squad is expected to affect the goalkeeping department.

The Minister made the remarks as head coach, Carlos Queiroz, prepares to trim his provisional 28-man squad to the required 26 players ahead of the tournament.

The preliminary squad includes five goalkeepers — Benjamin Asare, Solomon Agbasi, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Annag and Paul Reverson — meaning competition for places remains intense among the shot-stoppers.

“We are ready on all fronts for the World Cup,” he stated.

He further indicated that the expected cuts will likely come from the goalkeeping unit, with two players set to miss out on the final squad.

“The coach will have to drop two players from the 28 preliminary players he has called up. The cut of the Black Stars squad from 28 to 26 is likely to come from the goalkeeping unit. They will surely take a cut,” Adams explained.

The Black Stars will conclude their preparations with another friendly against Jamaica on June 10 before heading into the tournament.

Making their fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup, Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field, before taking on England at Gillette Stadium on June 23. They will conclude their group-stage fixtures against Croatia on June 27.

Ghana will be aiming to reach the knockout stages for the first time since their memorable run to the quarter-finals at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

By Wletsu Ransford