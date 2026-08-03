Police Arrest Two Over Viral Video of Minor Driving Heavy-Duty Truck

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man suspected to be the driver of a DAF XF 105 articulated truck with registration number GS 3097-20, in connection with a viral video showing the minor behind the wheel of the heavy-duty truck.

The two suspects are currently in custody at the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Accra and are assisting with investigations.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service cautioned parents, guardians, and vehicle owners against allowing minors or unlicensed persons to operate motor vehicles.

“Such acts endanger lives and violate the Road Traffic Act, particularly when it involves heavy-duty trucks,” the Service said.

The Police also urged the public to support efforts to promote road safety by reporting similar incidents and ensuring responsible road use.