Temporary Traffic Diversion on Accra-Kumasi Highway Following Crash at Birimso Bridge

Motorists on the N6 Accra-Kumasi Highway should expect delays after a pile-up crash at Birimso Bridge completely blocked the road for both Accra-bound and Kumasi-bound traffic on Sunday, August 3, 2026.

The crash involved a high-occupancy passenger bus, a loaded articulated truck, and a sedan.

Personnel from the Eastern South Regional Police MTTD in Kibi are at the scene managing traffic.

As a temporary measure, traffic has been diverted as follows: Accra-bound traffic: through Kibi at Nsutam.

– Kumasi-bound traffic: through Apedwa

The Police are urging all motorists and road users to cooperate with officers on the ground as efforts are underway to clear the wreckage and restore normal traffic flow.

Road users are advised to exercise patience and follow diversion signs.