Speaker Urges MPs To Support 3rd Democracy Cup In Kumasi

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has called on Members of Parliament (MPs) and the public to throw their support behind the third edition of the Democracy Cup, describing it as a flagship initiative to promote sportsmanship, democratic values and national unity.

Addressing Parliament last week, Mr. Bagbin announced that the event will be held on Friday, August 28, 2026 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Speaker said the day will feature two curtain-raisers and the main match. “There will definitely be curtain raisers. One will be between Members of Parliament and Members of the Executive. The main match is between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak,” he said.

“We are reminding all of you and all sports enthusiasts to attend this important event. The intention is to deepen democratic engagement and to foster national unity.,” he sid

Mr. Bagbin urged MPs to show up in their numbers, noting that the continued support and active participation will be instrumental in ensuring the success of this third edition.

He also disclosed that Parliament is in advanced talks with Sunderland Football Club in the UK to create pathways for young Ghanaian talents.

“As you are aware, we are already having serious discussions with a club in the UK. It has caught on, and many want us to have formal engagements,” he stated.

“The owner and chairman himself led a delegation here to Parliament to discuss and start negotiations. They have an academy referred to as the Academy of Light, and that is where Baby Jet and others were groomed.”

Mr. Bagbin said the partnership will also be used to promote tourism under the “Visit Ghana” campaign, with Sunderland expected to scout talents for the 2026/2027 season.

The Speaker clarified that the Democracy Cup is not funded by Parliament.