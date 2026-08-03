Female Ringleader, 9 Others Arrested Over Cannabis-Infused Drinks at KTU

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has busted a network of 10 Koforidua Technical University (KTU) students allegedly producing and selling cannabis-infused drinks and ice cream on campus.

Leading the operation, according to NACOC, was 23-year-old Priscilla Tetteh, named as the suspected ringleader of the group. The arrests were made during an intelligence-led swoop carried out during the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) Hall Week celebrations between Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1.

In a statement, NACOCsaid officers apprehended Priscilla Tetteh along with nineother students believed to be part of the trafficking network.

The suspects were allegedly caught selling the cannabis-laced products to students and others patronsattending the event.

The Commission noted that the operation wastriggered by months of monitoring on campus, following reports of students packaging and distributing intoxicating consumables disguised as regular snacksand beverages.

All 10 suspects are currently in NACOC custody and are assisting with investigations. They areexpected to be processed for prosecution in accordance with the NarcoticsControl Commission Act.

NACOC has warned Students and vendors against the production and sale of drug-infused products,saying it will intensify surveillance in tertiary institutions to curb thetrend.

Authorities say the seized items have been sent to the lab for further analysis.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke