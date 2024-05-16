Bawumia Vows To Uphold Traditional Values, Bans LGBTQ+ Activities If Elected President

In a firm stance on social and moral issues, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has re-assured the clergy in Tamale, Northern Region, that as President, LGBTQ+ activities will not be allowed to happen.

“This is because our Bible says no, our Quran says no and our people say no,” Dr. Bawumia stated emphatically during his tour of the Northern Region on Thursday, May 16th.

Earlier, while addressing Imams, Chiefs, and Muslim leaders of the Savannah Region in Damongo on Wednesday, Dr. Bawumia had expressed the same firm position on the LGBTQ+ issue.

According to the Vice Presidential candidate, his religion, as well as the Christian religion and the general Ghanaian society, frown upon LGBTQ+ activities.

“There is this issue of LGBTQ which people are talking about. It is something that I will never allow to happen as President. Our religion is against it, and the Ghanaian society is also against it. It will never happen here,” Dr. Bawumia declared.

The Vice President’s unwavering stance on the LGBTQ+ issue underscores his commitment to upholding traditional values and the moral fabric of Ghanaian society if elected as the country’s next President.

By Vincent Kubi