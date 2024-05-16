‘Ghana, GFA Are Behind You’

Kurt (R) exchanging pleasantries with a member of the Starlets

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has assured the national U-17 football side – the Black Starlets of the country and his outfit’s unflinching support.

Ahead of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship opener against Ivory Coast yesterday, he told the players his exceptional belief in their capabilities.

He told the young folks to play above themselves to shine brighter in the competition hosted by Ghana.

Indeed, expectations have reached roof top for coach Laryea Kingston and his charges to advance to the latter stages of the competition.

That will secure them qualification to the 2025 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana have since 2017 failed to make a representation at the AFCON; adding pressure on the current crop of players to break the cycle.

The pressure notwithstanding, the team have undergone thorough preparations, including participation in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament, where they suffered only one defeat to Russia and convincingly triumphed over Serbia and Kazakhstan.

The Ghana football chief told the team, “I am very happy to be here and to see you on the night before your first major competitive test tomorrow (yesterday).

“Over the past months, you have been working hard and looking forward to this week. I’ve come here to encourage and assure you that the Football Association and the entire nation are behind you,” the GFA boss stated.

He noted, “You offered yourself to serve Ghana at this tender age, and Ghana has offered all of you the chance to serve. This is the first time that I am going into a tournament that I feel extremely confident. I trust in your abilities, and whatever happens, you will surmount the challenge. I’m looking forward to the celebration after the match.”

Ghana next face Benin in their last group game, results of the game against Cote d’Ivoire was not available at press time.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum