75-Year-Old Businessman Petitions CHRAJ Over Frontier Oil Dispute

Alhaji Moro Mohammed

A 75-year-old businessman, Alhaji Moro Mohammed, has petitioned the Ashanti Regional Office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate and facilitate an amicable resolution of a dispute between him and Frontier Oil Ghana Limited over the management of his filling station at Fawade in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

In a petition letter sighted by DAILY GUIDE, Alhaji Mohammed alleged that Frontier Oil Ghana Limited failed to honour key commitments made before taking over the operation of his already functional filling station located along the Tafo–Mampong Highway.

According to the petitioner, after ending his relationship with a previous Oil Marketing Company, he entered into an agreement with Frontier Oil on the understanding that the company would renovate the station, improve its operations, increase sales through competitive fuel pricing, and ensure a mutually beneficial dealer arrangement.

He, however, claimed that contrary to those assurances, Frontier Oil has consistently sold petroleum products at prices higher than many of its competitors, making it difficult for the station to attract customers and increase sales volumes.

The petitioner indicated that he accepted a reduced dealer commission of about GH¢0.20 per litre because he was assured that the lower margin would be offset by increased sales resulting from competitive pricing. He argued that the promised pricing strategy was never implemented, leading to poor sales and financial losses.

Alhaji Mohammed further alleged that Frontier Oil failed to honour an agreement that would have allowed his transport company to haul petroleum products from the Tema depots to the Fawade filling station. According to him, the company unilaterally retained control of the transportation arrangement, denying his company the opportunity to undertake the service.

He also questioned Frontier Oil’s claim that it spent approximately GH¢1,101,549 on renovation works at the filling station.

According to him, the facility was already operational before it was handed over to Frontier Oil and had no major structural defects that would justify such expenditure. He maintained that some expansion proposals he presented were never undertaken and that substantial portions of the existing structures were not comprehensively renovated.

The petitioner also raised concerns over the final agreement executed on his behalf, claiming that the document signed by his son contained significant provisions and alterations that differed from the original understanding reached with Frontier Oil.

He further alleged that his son’s signature was transferred from a separate document acknowledging receipt of the agreed contract amount and used on the final contractual agreement without proper authorisation.

Alhaji Mohammed is therefore asking CHRAJ to investigate the operational relationship between the two parties and facilitate an amicable settlement. He is also seeking a review of Frontier Oil’s pricing commitments and their impact on sales and dealer earnings, an investigation into the alleged transportation agreement, an independent assessment of the renovation works and the claimed expenditure, as well as a review of the final agreement executed on his behalf.

He further prayed CHRAJ to recommend appropriate corrective measures and any other relief it may deem necessary.

The petitioner concluded that at the age of 75, he seeks only fairness, transparency and the opportunity to benefit from a property in which he has invested substantial resources over the years.

Meanwhile, Frontier Oil Ghana Limited is yet to respond publicly to the allegations contained in the petition submitted to CHRAJ.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi