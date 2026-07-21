Spain Hailed As Worthy World Cup Champions

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 to in the World Cup

Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph has been widely praised as a fitting reward for a team that consistently set the standard throughout the tournament, with many describing their victory over Argentina as a triumph for attacking football.

Ferran Torres struck the decisive goal in extra time before captain Rodri lifted the World Cup trophy in New Jersey, sealing Spain’s second men’s World Cup title after a commanding performance in the final.

Luis de la Fuente’s side dictated the contest from start to finish, enjoying 65 per cent possession, registering 20 shots—including 11 on target—and recording an expected goals (xG) figure of 1.94. Argentina struggled to impose themselves against a disciplined and technically superior Spanish team.

Former England captain Alan Shearer praised Spain’s display, insisting they were deserved champions.

“There is no doubt that the right team won. From start to finish, Spain controlled possession. They were the ones looking to play football, create chances and get in behind. This is a result for football because of the way that they have played. Spain deserve it,” Shearer said on BBC One.

Spain’s defensive record was equally impressive. Goalkeeper Unai Simón kept his seventh clean sheet in eight matches to claim the tournament’s Golden Glove award.

The European champions conceded just one goal throughout the competition—the fewest by any World Cup-winning team—capping a remarkable campaign built on attacking quality, defensive solidity and consistent performances.

Spain deservedly won a desperately disappointing World Cup final as Ferran Torres’ extra-time strike finally broke the resistance of 10-man Argentina.

The European title holders had created the best opportunities against the defending world champions, who mainly resorted to spoiling tactics and had Enzo Fernandez sent off just before the game went into extra time.

Torres was the hero for Spain when he collected substitute Nico Williams’ header to beat Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez with a powerful shot from close range after 106 minutes.

The game failed to live up to expectations as it descended into a war of attrition – while away from the action, this was the World Cup where razzmatazz and superstars came to the showpiece.

President Donald Trump flew in to New Jersey in one of a fleet of helicopters before kick-off, while Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber performed in the first World Cup half-time show, stretching the interval out to 27 minutes.

In a dour affair littered with interruptions, followed by that lengthy interval, the game never had any fluency or flow, although Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal forced first-half saves out of Argentina keeper Martinez.

Spain constantly complained about referee Slavko Vincic’s leniency, especially when Alexis Mac Allister was late on Dani Olmo, with the first yellow card coming after 40 minutes when Lisandro Martinez brought down Oyarzabal, although the Manchester United defender went off injured shortly afterwards.

The game boiled over in stoppage time when Fernandez, who had already been cautioned, received a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi.

Argentina keeper Martinez had been their hero, and he prevented Spain scoring a winner in the final seconds of normal time when he made a superb save from Lamine Yamal’s free-kick.