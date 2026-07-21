CACI Bantama Central Donates Relief Items To Four Institutions

A scene from the donation exercise

THE BANTAMA Central Assembly of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) International has donated relief items worth approximately GH¢200,000 to four charitable institutions in Kumasi and its missionary field in the Upper East Region, as part of activities marking the climax of the church’s 40 Days Fasting and Prayer programme.

The items, presented on Sunday, included maize, gari, beans, rice, cooking oil, biscuits, soft drinks, sardines, mackerel, bottled and sachet water, salt, tomato paste, noodles, toiletries, footwear and assorted clothing.

The beneficiary institutions were the Kumasi Children’s Home, Edwenase Rehabilitation Centre, Rhema Rehabilitation Centre, and the Ashanti Bekwai Destitute Infirmary. The church also donated footwear and 50 bales of assorted clothing to its missionary area at Garu-Tempane in the Upper East Region to support missionary work and deprived communities.

This year’s fasting programme was held on the theme “Gifted for Greater Exploits,” drawn from Daniel 11:32b.

Presenting the items, the Ashanti Central Territorial Apostle, Apostle George Awuku Morklar, said the donation reflected the church’s belief that the Christian faith must be demonstrated through acts of love, compassion and service to humanity.

“The Church is called not only to preach the Gospel but also to meet the needs of society. We believe that the gifts God has given us should be used to transform lives and bring hope to the needy,” he said.

The presentation was supported by the Bantama Area Apostle, Apostle Christopher Kwabena Narh; Apostle S. C. K. Akomeah (rtd); former General Elder Stephen Oduro Kwarteng; and the Presiding Elder of Bantama Central Assembly, Elder Michael Asare.

A representative of the Bekwai Destitute Infirmary, receiving the items on behalf of the beneficiary institutions, thanked the leadership and members of the church for the gesture.

“We are deeply grateful to the leadership and members of Bantama Central Assembly for remembering the vulnerable in society. These items will sustain many of our inmates and bring hope to people who depend on the support of benevolent organisations for their daily needs,” he said.