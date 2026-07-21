Former England Forward Kevin Keegan Dies Aged 75

Kevin Keegan in 1979

Former England forward and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75.

It was announced in January that the former England player and manager had been diagnosed with stage four cancer, with his family revealing he was set to begin treatment.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75,” a statement from Keegan’s family read.

“The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.

“Kevin, a double Ballon d’Or winner, was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy.”

England have announced that they will pay tribute to Keegan’s life before their Nations League game with Spain at Wembley in September.

Keegan was considered one of the best players of his generation and enjoyed a stellar playing career, making almost 750 club appearances, lifting the First Division trophy three times with Liverpool and winning the Ballon d’Or back-to-back in 1978 and 1979 while playing for Hamburg in the Bundesliga.

Seven years after his retirement, he took his first coaching role as manager of a struggling Newcastle team in February 1992.

The Magpies were in danger of being relegated to Division Two but Keegan kept them up and then led them to the Premier League in his first full season in charge. Then, in 1996, he took Newcastle to within touching distance of their first top-tier title since 1927.