AAK Academy Launched To Boost Food, Personal Care Innovation

Government and AAK officials in a group photograph

AAK, a global leader in plant-based oils and fats, has launched the AAK Academy in Ghana in collaboration with the Embassy of Denmark to drive innovation and technical expertise in chocolate, confectionery, and other food applications.

The initiative supports AAK’s commitment to advancing technical capability and sustainable value creation in Ghana’s agro-processing sector.

It also delivers on the innovation pillar of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Ministry of Food & Agriculture in January 2026 to develop Ghana’s shea value chain.

Established in Denmark in 2007, the AAK Academy is AAK’s flagship platform for knowledge sharing and innovation.

It equips customers and industry partners with technical expertise, market insights, and practical solutions for product development and growth.

Its introduction in Ghana extends the global platform to local manufacturers, enabling knowledge exchange and stronger participation in regional and international markets.

The launch, held at the Danish Embassy in Accra under the theme, “Inspiration in Chocolate and Confectionery Production,” drew stakeholders from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Tree Crops Development Authority, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, FAO, European Union Delegation, industry players, and diplomatic partners.

AAK West Africa Vice President Lasse Skaksen said the Academy reflects AAK’s commitment to strengthening Ghana’s industrial and agricultural value chains.

“We see tremendous potential within Ghana’s chocolate and confectionery industry. Through AAK Academy, we are sharing our global expertise to support local manufacturers in developing more competitive products and creating new opportunities within regional and international markets,” he said.

Local chocolate producers FairAfric, 57 Chocolates, and Bioko Treats joined the launch alongside industry professionals.

Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf said the initiative deepens Ghana-Denmark ties in agriculture and food. “Beyond exporting raw materials, we must create jobs, strengthen industries and add value within Ghana,” he stated.

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, representing the Minister for Food and Agriculture, commended AAK’s investment in Ghana’s agricultural transformation.

The pilot session held on June 3 brought together 25 local manufacturers for technical engagement on oils and fats in chocolate production.

It covered global consumer trends and opportunities for innovation and sustainable value creation. Chocolate was chosen as the entry point due to its relevance to Ghana’s cocoa-based economy.

The AAK Academy will expand beyond chocolate into bakery, dairy, cosmetics, and personal care. As Ghana pursues industrialisation, the Academy aims to serve as a platform for collaboration, helping industry players develop higher-value products and boost competitiveness in global markets.

A Daily Guide Report