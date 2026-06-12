Court Calls For Peace In Teacher-Student Altercation

The Nkawie Circuit Court has called for peace and dialogue in the case involving a teacher and female student of Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School who were captured in a viral video engaged in physical altercation.

Presiding over the matter on Wednesday, His Lordship Albert Addo struck out the case and directed the parties involved to seek an amicable settlement through dialogue.

The court ordered that discussions be held among the school authorities, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), and the family of the student to resolve the matter outside the courtroom.

According to the judge, disputes involving teachers and students are better handled through constructive engagement rather than prolonged legal battles.

“Amicable resolution protects the dignity of the teaching profession, the welfare of the student, and the learning environment,” the judge stated.

He further stressed the need to maintain schools as safe spaces for teaching and learning, noting that dialogue remains the best option in matters involving educators and learners.

The incident attracted widespread public attention after a video of the confrontation surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

The development sparked concerns among parents, teachers, and education stakeholders, prompting calls for calm while investigations and legal processes were underway.

With the case now struck out, education authorities are hopeful that the parties will reach a peaceful settlement that serves the interests of both the teacher and student.

Teachers have also been urged to remain professional and adhere to due process in the discharge of their duties.

Dialogue among the school authorities, GNAT, and the student’s family is expected to commence immediately.

GNAT officials have expressed their commitment to supporting a fair resolution process that protects the rights of both parties while safeguarding the integrity of the educational system.

FROM David Afum, Nkawie