I’ll Contest NPP National Treasurer Position – Dr. Issahaku Moomin Tahiru

Dr. Issahaku Moomin Tahiru

A chartered accountant and former Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) of the Wa Municipal Assembly, Dr. Issahaku Tahiru Moomin, has declared his intention to contest for the position of National Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when nominations are opened for that purpose.

Dr. Tahiru, who served as MCE for the Wa Municipal Assembly for eight years, also previously served as the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Wa Central Constituency (2012 and 2016).

He previously worked as an accountant at the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, having previously worked at the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Dr. Issahaku Tahiru also worked with the Ghana Health Service in the past as the Head of Finance in various facilities across the country, including the Ashanti Region.

He is currently an International Business Agent and handles several financial transactions for organisations and his clients.

The decision of Dr. Issahaku Tahiru to contest as National Treasurer has been welcomed by party folks across various networks and platforms.

He brings to the position direct industry experience and a profound knowledge in Public Financial Management Laws as well as the various regulations.

He also understands the nuances in the management of the finances of entities, having worked as MCE and head of the constituency campaign team of the NPP in Wa Central Constituency in 2012.

His expertise, amongst others, includes fundraising, business networking, and investment principles.

He is expected to bring all these corporate experiences to bear on the fortunes of the NPP when elected as the National Treasurer of the party.