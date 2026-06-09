Abronye DC Surrenders Passport, Denied Bail Variation

Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has surrendered his passport to the registry of the Accra High Court, as part of bail conditions imposed on him by the court.

That notwithstanding, the court has turned down his lawyer’s oral application for a variation of the bail terms to exclude the requirement on him to deposit the passport, so that he can travel to the United Kingdom to attend school.

The registrar yesterday confirmed to the court that Abronye DC had complied with the order and deposited his passport on June 5.

Justice Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Bassit, the presiding judge, subsequently restored Abronye DC to his bail terms and warned him that any breach of the bail terms will result in its revocation.

Abronye DC was remanded into police custody last Thursday, June 4, 2026, for failing to surrender his passport to the registry as part of his bail conditions.

What started as a request by Abronye DC through his lawyers for the court to waive the order on him to deposit his passport at the court registry so that he can travel to the United Kingdom, ended in him being remanded after it came to the attention of the judge that he had failed to surrender the passport.

Abronye DC was remanded into the custody of Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) by a Circuit Court in Accra on May 13, 2026, after he was arraigned for some comments he made about a Circuit Court judge sitting at Adenta.

His lawyer subsequently filed an application at the High Court seeking bail pending the trial before the lower court.

The application was granted by Justice Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Bassit, who admitted him to a bail of GH¢100,000 with two sureties to be justified.

He was ordered to surrender his travelling documents to the registry of the court.

The court said he cannot travel outside the jurisdiction without its permission.

He was further ordered to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service once every two weeks.

Although he failed to deposit his passport at the registry, his lawyer filed another application before the High Court asking it to vary the terms of the bail and waive the requirement on him to surrender his passport to the registrar of the court.

His lawyer, Daniel Martey Addo, prayed the court to consider Abronye DC’s educational right and waive the requirement so that he can travel to the UK where he is set to begin school on June 14, 2026.

The application was opposed by Joshua Sackey, a Principal State Attorney at the Office of the Attorney General, who argued that per the court’s order, the passport should be in the custody of the registrar before it can be said that the bail has been properly executed.

He said despite Abronye DC being granted bail on May 21, 2026, a careful reading of his affidavit will show that the High Commission came into receipt of the passport on May 25, 2026, four clear days after the order for bail had been given by the court.

This, he said, showed that Abronye DC had custody of his passport on May 21 but refused to hand it over to the registrar of the court as part of the bail conditions.

Justice Abdul-Bassit, in her ruling, said Abronye DC’s conduct constituted a flagrant disrespect to the court’s order, noting that the court will not condone same.

She therefore ordered his arrest and remand until he deposited his passport.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak