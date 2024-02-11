Access Holdings Boss, Wife And Kids Die In US Chopper Crash

Tragedy struck on Friday night as the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, owners of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and two children lost their lives in a helicopter crash in California, United States.

The chopper was en route to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California.

Wigwe, a prominent businessman, had left Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday to attend Super Bowl 58, an American football competition.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

According to sources, Bimbo Ogunbanjo, the son of businessman Chris Ogunbanjo, was also on board the ill-fated flight.

SaharaReporters learnt that Wigwe’s family and Ogunbanjo all perished in the crash.

The absence of Herbert Wigwe and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was notable at the Access Bank Lagos Marathon, which took place on Saturday.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

US officials stated that the helicopter crashed near Nipton, on the edge of the Mojave Desert, late on Friday evening.

This devastating incident has sent shockwaves through the business community, as Wigwe was a highly respected figure in Nigeria and beyond.

By Vincent Kubi (Files from Sahara Reporters)