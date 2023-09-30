Accra STEM Academy: Pioneering STEM-Focused Educational institution Takes Off At East Legon

An ultra-modern new project is slowly taking shape in East Legon as the Accra STEM Academy kicks off construction for their groundbreaking educational institution.

Dr. Yaw Adutwum, Minister of Education, announced that the 4-storey classroom block with ancillary facilities aims to provide students from kindergarten to Senior High School with a comprehensive learning environment focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

Located in the heart of East Legon, the Accra Stem Academy hopes to become a beacon of educational excellence within the region, drawing in students from far and wide. With construction well underway, the facility aims to foster creativity, critical thinking, and innovation among its students.

The curriculum is designed to offer hands-on experiences, interactive learning, and collaboration opportunities that will enable students to develop a strong foundation in STEM subjects.

The education provided will not only impart traditional knowledge, but also strives to instill practical skills that are essential for success in the modern world.

The development of skills such as problem-solving and teamwork will be a significant focus area for the curriculum.

Scheduled for completion in February 2024, the Accra Stem Academy is poised to usher in a new era of STEM education in the region. As the construction progresses, the community eagerly awaits the day when the doors of this innovative institution will open, welcoming students into an environment that nurtures curiosity, creativity, and a passion for learning.

By Vincent Kubi