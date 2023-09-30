Road Clear For #OccupyBoG Protest On Tuesday

Protesters of #OccupyBoG can now go ahead and demonstrate on Tuesday, October 3 after an Accra High Court has nullified the procedures put in place by the Ghana Police Service in serving respondents.

Principal State Attorney George Tetteh Sackey had told the court on Friday, September 29, 2023 that he had served the processes on all the respondents.

However, the court presided over by Justice Edward Twum observed that only three out of four respondents could prove they had been served in their case against the police who were seeking an order to clarify the routes taken for the demonstration.

The organisers of the demonstration, led by Minority MPs and other groups, are calling for the resignation of the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies as the bank has suffered a loss of GH¢60.8 billion.

The adjourned case will reconvene on Wednesday, October 11.

By Vincent Kubi