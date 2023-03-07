Accra West ECG Fights Against Fake Meters

An official of ECG removing a fake meter at Adeiso

The Accra West region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has intensified its fight against the installation of fake metres within its operational areas.

The special exercise which includes the identification, removal and replacement of fake metres with genuine ones is part of a campaign to clamp down on illegal power usage which has resulted in huge revenue losses to the company over the years.

The exercise which is currently ongoing at Adeiso and its environs in the Eastern Region is in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies.

The Accra West Regional Revenue Protection Manager, Dr Mark Owusu-Ansah, disclosed that the officials of ECG have so far identified 400 fake metres between February 28 and March 2, 2023.

He indicated that the company will replace the fake metres with genuine ones and the customers would only have to pay one year’s consumption irrespective of how long they had used the fake metres.

He, however, warned that the company will be harsh in dealing with any customer who manipulates the genuine metres they have been provided with during the exercise.

He also cautioned those supplying the fake metres to desist from the act as they will be dealt with to the full extent of the law if apprehended as their activity is “killing the company.”

Dr. Owusu-Ansah also urged citizens to report those who install fake metres so the security agencies can arrest them, assuring that their identify will be protected.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak