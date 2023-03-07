Gyakie Features On AKA’s Posthumous Album ‘Mass Country’

Gyakie

Female Ghanaian highlife/afrobeat artiste, Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has joined the star-studded lineup of South African rapper AKA’s posthumous album, ‘Mass Country,’ making her the only Ghanaian artiste featured on the album which was released on February 24, 2023.

The album, described as a “parting gift” and “love letter to South Africa,” showcases AKA’s love for his homeland and the diverse sounds that make up the local music scene.

It also features a host of South Africa’s hottest hip-hop talents, including Khuli Chana, Blxckie, Nadia Nakai, Emtee, Yanga Chief, Sjava, and more.

Gyakie’s feature on the album is a pre-released single titled ‘Paradise,’ which features Musa Keys.

It’s a love song where AKA sings and raps about all he’s willing to do and has done for the love of his life.

Gyakie has been making waves in the African music industry, gaining recognition for her exceptional talent and unique sound.

She is one of the leading female artistes in Ghana making strides and crossing borders in the music space.

She also featured on a track by Major League DJz, one of the biggest Amapiano acts on the continent.

‘Mass Country,’ released posthumously after AKA’s tragic shooting a few weeks ago, is out now and features songs from AKA with Nasty C, Khuli Chana, Nadia Nakai and other big names in the South African music scene.