National Theatre, Image Bureau Sign MoU

George Quaye (right) receiving a copy of the MoU

The National Theatre of Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Image Bureau, and April Communications, in Accra to create a platform for all three entities to come together to work on the production and staging of one of the most iconic African plays, titled, ‘Death and the King’s Horseman’.

The play is expected to show on August 23, 24, 30 and 31 at the main auditorium of the National Theatre.

The Executive Director of the National Theatre, Mr. Henry Herbert Malm, explained that the MoU is in line with the National Theatre’s mandate to enable the development and promotion of the performing arts industry.

He said, “This is the mandate that the National Theatre has delivered on since it opened its doors to the public in 1992 and continues to do so till today. The signing is just another opportunity to assure our clients of our unflinching support for their ingenuity and industry.”

He stressed that the move would not only help develop the industry, but help to create jobs and pass on positive messages that would help the growth of society, to patrons.

He noted that the National Theatre would play host to showcase the play as well as an occasion to kick start the publicity for the show.

He said the aim is to reach out to a vast audience, since messages derived from such performances go a long way to help shape society.

The Chief Executive Officer, Image Bureau, George Quaye mentioned that the play is written by award-winning writer Wole Soyinka of Nigeria, and inspired by a true story.

He said the endorsement of the play is to highlight the need for loyalty, commitment, as well as emphasise the need to preserve the African cultural and traditional rights and its processes.

“Plays like this throw light on our traditions and brings to the realisation that, our traditions may not be barbaric but have proper significance in society, and it is important to go back and embrace them to avert the ills of current societies,” he said.

He assured theatre lovers of promising and exciting experience filled with lots of lessons to take home.

He expressed optimism that this collaboration would be more rewarding and exciting, saying, “We believe this is going to be the epitome of theatre in Africa. We are going to redefine theatre with all the resident groups at the National Theatre and a plethora of seasoned actors and actresses.”

By Florence Asamoah Adom