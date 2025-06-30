Denzel Prempeh Launches ‘Touching God’s Heart 2025: The Shekinah Glory’

Rev. Denzel Prempeh

The much-anticipated worship concert dubbed ‘Touching God’s Heart’, an initiative put together by Rev. Denzel Prempeh and the Heart Beat Music (HBM), has been launched.

The press launch, which had in attendance the likes of Pastor Isaiah Ofosu Kwakye and Nii Okai, saw the audience being taken through the 14 years journey of ‘Touching God’s Heart’, a fruitful worship platform for gospel music enthusiasts and Christ-like believers.

And this year’s 15th edition has been scheduled for Sunday, August 10 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Auditorium. It is themed, “Shekinah Glory.”

It promises an evening filled with heartfelt worship and praise, inviting all attendees to connect deeply with the divine.

The event is set to be a memorable occasion, featuring a lineup of esteemed guest artistes who will lead the congregation in a powerful session of praise and worship.

The event, which is expected to start at 4:00pm, features a lineup of worthy vessels to lead patrons through uplifting sessions of soul stirring worship.

The publicised musicians who will be supporting headline artiste, Denzel Prempeh are Joe Mettle, MOG Music, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Oncemore Six from South Africa and Nigeria’s Tomi Favoured.

The event is free to the public, encouraging everyone to come “prayed up” and ready to experience the presence of God.

This event underscores the importance of communal worship and the power of music to unite and elevate the spirit.

Join Denzel Prempeh and the guest artistes for an evening that promises to be transformative, filled with worship that touches the heart of God.