Woman, Son Caged Over Husband’s Death

Abigail Cheetham and son Prince Cheetham

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 34-year-old woman and her son for their alleged involvement in the murder of her 36-year-old husband and the attempted murder of his 15-year-old son at Nsawam-Aduakrom in the Eastern Region.

The suspects, identified as Abigail Cheetham, 34, and her son, Prince Cheetham, have been remanded into police custody pending further investigations.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the family home. The deceased was identified as Nicholas Cheetham, a land agent. His 15-year-old son, Richmond, survived the attack but sustained serious injuries.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a dispute started after Abigail allegedly discovered that Nicholas had fathered a child outside their marriage. Police say the matter was initially resolved when Nicholas begged for forgiveness and compensated his wife. Abigail reportedly demanded a plot of land and a large sum of money. However, investigators allege she later planned his murder.

On the night of March 7, Nicholas handed GH¢30,000 to Abigail for safekeeping until the next morning. Police say Abigail informed Prince about the money and her plan. Prince then allegedly contacted a friend to help kill his stepfather in exchange for GH¢8,000, which was reportedly paid from the GH¢30,000.

Around 12:30 a.m., Abigail allegedly engaged Nicholas in sexual intercourse so he would fall into a deep sleep. She then reportedly called Prince and his accomplice into the bedroom, where they attacked and killed him. While disposing of the body, the assailants allegedly noticed Richmond watching through a window.

They attacked him, breaking his neck and striking his head with a cement block until he lost consciousness. Believing he was dead, they left him a few metres from the compound to get a polythene bag for disposal.

Richmond reportedly regained consciousness, ran to a neighbour’s house bleeding from the head, and narrated what had happened. Neighbours alerted the police, leading to the arrest of Abigail and Prince.

The Eastern Regional Police Command confirmed the arrests. “We received a report early Sunday morning and moved in swiftly. Two suspects are in custody, and we are pursuing the third suspect. The survivor is receiving medical treatment,” the command said.

The body of Nicholas Cheetham has been deposited at a morgue for autopsy as investigations continue.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke

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