Notorious Robber Killed In Gun Battle

A NOTORIOUS robber, who has been on police wanted list for sometime now, has reportedly been shot dead during a fierce gun fight with the police.

Ali Mohammed, 23, now deceased, was said to be planning another robbery operation with members of his syndicate at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region on June 2, 2026 when the police, acting on intelligence, foiled the planned robbery.

Instead of surrendering to the security agents, Mohammed, who was said to be heavily armed with AK-47 rifles, engaged the police in a fierce gun battle, but he was hit by a bullet and died later in the hospital.

Mohammed was on the police wanted list in connection with the shooting and murder of Dominic Frimpong, on the Akyiresu–Kwame Dwomo Sreso road in the Ahafo Region on April 12, 2026.

“The suspect was also wanted in connection with two separate robbery attacks at Bosomkyekye on the Mampong–Ejura road in July 2025 and February 2026, which resulted in the death of a driver’s mate,” a police report sighted by the paper, disclosed.

“During the operation at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region, the suspect engaged the police with an AK-47 rifle, but he was overpowered and sustained gunshot injuries. He was taken to the Goaso Government Hospital for medical attention but he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

According to the police, items recovered from the deceased include one AK-47 rifle, one pump action gun, two AK-47 magazines, nine rounds of ammunition, three mobile phones, a motorbike ignition key, a black nose mask, four talismans, and a sack.

Suspects Omar Chad, Dauda Tahidu, Suley, and other accomplices, who are currently at large, have been identified by the police as active members of Mohammed’s gang, and the security agents are doing everything possible to arrest them to face the law.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi