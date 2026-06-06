Romance Scam: US Justice Dept Shares Abu Trica Case Update

Abu Trica

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced a major federal and state cooperation in Ohio in the fight against fraud and romance scams involving nationals of multiple countries, including Ghana, where Emmanuel Kumi aka Abu Trica and others have been accused of targeting older Americans for their fortunes.

The DOJ, in a statement, said Abu Trica, a 31-year-old native of Swedru in the Central Region and Daniel Yussif, aka Denteni, aka Slab, 31, are awaiting extradition to the United States to stand trial for their alleged involvement in romance scam.

It also provided further details on Ghanaian twins Jamal Abubakari, aka Arrangement, 22, and Kamal Abubakari, aka Lancaster, 22, as well as Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie, aka Amanda Joy Glum, 53, who were detained last week in connection with an alleged over $15 million romance scam that defrauded over 130 victims across the United States.

“According to allegations in the three indictments, from about July 2024 to April 2026, the defendants targeted older Americans on dating websites and social media platforms to engage in romance fraud schemes,” the statement said.

It further noted that the suspects employed advanced techniques including artificial intelligence-driven video platforms to engage victims under fictitious female personas.

“After being misled by false stories, the victims sent money via wire transfer to financial accounts controlled by conspiracy members, which were further transferred to co-conspirators in Ghana and elsewhere,” it added.

Meanwhile, the DOJ has revealed that a search and arrest in ongoing operations have resulted in seizure of assets estimated to amount to over $3 million, including a Lamborghini, Tesla Cybertruck, Mercedes Benz, and BMW luxury vehicles.

The statement said the investigation highlights the successful collaboration between numerous international and national partners, including the Ghana Attorney General’s Office; Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO); Ghana Police Service; Ghana Cyber Security Authority; Ghana Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC); Ghana Financial Intelligence Centre; Ghana Immigration Service; and the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI).

The statement also credited DEA’s Sensitive Investigations Unit; Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection; U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs; U.S. Department of State; FBI Washington Field Office; and FBI Legal Attaché Office in Accra.

“The Department of Justice remains committed to dismantling complex international cyber fraud networks and protecting U.S. citizens from financial exploitation. Assistant United States Attorneys Brian McDonough and Elliot Morrison of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio are prosecuting the case,” the statement added.

Abu Trica

Abu Trica is currently challenging the decision of the Gbese District Court in Accra which granted his extradition to the United States over an alleged conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering targeting the elderly, estimated at $8 million.

This followed the court’s decision to reject “political motives” claims by his lawyers who had argued that the offence of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering are not extraditable offences under the 1931 treaty between Ghana and the United States.

“Money laundering and conspiracy, though not specifically mentioned in the 1931 treaty, and in the case of Conspiracy and Money Laundering, same has been catered for in the above-named UN Convention. The preliminary legal objection is therefore, overruled, the court, presided over by Her Honour Anna Akosua Appiah Gottfried Anaafi Gyasi had ruled.

He has filed a suit at the High Court challenging, among others, the jurisdiction of the court and the propriety of the order for him to be extradited to stand trial in the United States.

Abubakari Twins

Ghanaian twin socialites, Jamal Abubakari, and Kamal Abubakari, have been indicted in the US following their arrest by the FBI for their alleged involvement in romance scam targeting the elderly.

Arrested alongside them is Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie, who has also been indicted for allegedly being part of a criminal network that devised romance fraud schemes to obtain money from victims by mostly targeting the elderly in the United States.

All three suspects were arrested in Virginia for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, and remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak