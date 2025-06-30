Sparqlyn Grabs APLA Award

Sparqlyn

Ghanaian music icon and cultural ambassador Sparqlyn, known in private life as Ahmmed Kanneh Larweh, has officially clinched the prestigious African Best Ghanaian Musician of the Year 2025 title at the African Performance Leadership Awards (APLA), held on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Organised by the African Performance Leadership Academy in conjunction with EYE TV Africa, the 2025 APLA ceremony took place at Olumo Hall at the Airport Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

Sparqlyn’s recognition is a celebration of his incredible impact on music, leadership, and social development across Ghana and the continent.

As a veteran with over two decades in the Ghanaian music scene, Sparqlyn rose to prominence as a founding member of the Hiplife group Dunsin before launching his successful solo career in 2018.

Since then, he has delivered hit singles such as ‘Jump On Me’, ‘Your Body’, and ‘Tumpa’, which have earned him both international acclaim and a growing global fan base.

But beyond the mic, Sparqlyn is equally revered for his work as a traditional leader. He serves as the Development Chief in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area under the stool name Nene Kanneh Larweh I, Noryam Mantse. In this role, he has initiated scholarship schemes for underprivileged youth, promoted unity among the Ga-Adangbe people, and worked with senior traditional leaders on various developmental projects.

In March 2025, Sparqlyn’s dual impact in music and community leadership was recognised by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), which honoured him with two awards and a citation during the Akwaaba Festival. That recognition, coupled with his win at APLA 2025, further solidifies his legacy as one of Ghana’s most influential modern-day figures.

The 2025 APLA event also honoured other distinguished Ghanaians including President John Dramani Mahama, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, celebrated actress Juliet Ibrahim, Amb. Dr. Sam Owusu and the Agricultural Development Bank Ghana for their exemplary leadership and contributions in their respective fields.

The award ceremony was chaired by His Emperor Majesty, Ambassador Dr. King Nkosinathi Eugene Mahlangu, Bongwe II of the Ndebele Kingdom in South Africa. The night featured keynote speeches from continental voices like Dr. Shuaibu Danwakan and Ambassador Dr. Joseph Anthony Carew, who addressed pressing African issues such as climate change resilience, terrorism, and governance.