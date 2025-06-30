Rev. Wengam Chairs GIS Governing Council

The inaugurated Council members pose for a photograph after the inauguration

Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, has been appointed Chairman of the newly inaugurated Governing Council of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

This followed his appointment made by President John Dramani Mahama. The appointment was officially confirmed during an inauguration ceremony held at the Ministry of the Interior in Accra last Thursday.

The event was presided over by the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka.

The new council is expected to provide strategic guidance and oversight for the operations and development of the GIS, which plays a critical role in the country’s border security, migration management, and national development agenda.

Rev. Wengam once chaired the Ghana Prisons Service Council, leading reforms such as ‘Project Efiase’ and strategic infrastructure plans from 2009–2013 as member, then as chair.

He holds degrees in Administration (Marketing) from the University of Ghana, a Masters in Theology and a Diploma in Christian Clinical Counselling from the International Theological Seminary (USA).