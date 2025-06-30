Adomako Baafi Denies Switching From Bawumia

Yaw Adomako Baafi

“I am Bawumia today, I am Bawumia tomorrow” were the words of Mr. Yaw Adomako Baafi as he rebuffed allegations that he has switched from Dr. Bawumia’s camp to join Dr. Bryan Acheampong.

The former Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in a phone interview with Kwaku Dawuro on Movement TV, stated that “forever I remain Bawumia,” and added that he has been preaching about his abilities always.

Yaw Adomako Baafi stated that he will only leave the camp of Bawumia if he starts using hard drugs.

“Maybe I would have used ‘red’ if I switch,” he said.

“Where I was brought up, I was taught to be honest,” he said, and maintained that “I respect honesty more than money.”

Bryan’s lecture on AI

Yaw Adomako Baafi clarified that he only attended a lecture to listen to Dr. Bryan Acheampong at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) in Accra.

“He came to UniMAC where I am studying my third master’s programme, and I went there to listen to him. He came to teach about the relevance of AI and we were all there to listen, including NDC members,” he explained.

He revealed that his relationship with Dr. Acheampong dates back to their days at Tantra Hills, a suburb in Accra.

However, Mr. Adomako described Dr. Bawumia as a “great and an ordained man” he would never switch on.

“I love the party (NPP) but the next person is Bawumia,” he said.