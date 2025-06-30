Paul Pogba Joins AS Monaco After Doping Ban Reduced

Paul Pogba

2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba has completed a move to AS Monaco on a free transfer, the Ligue 1 club announced on Saturday. The French midfielder has signed a two-year deal as he seeks to revive his career following a turbulent spell marked by injury and a doping ban.

Pogba, 32, was handed a four-year suspension in February 2024 after testing positive for DHEA, a banned substance that increases testosterone levels. However, he successfully appealed the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with his ban reduced to 18 months—clearing the way for a return to competitive football.

His former club Juventus mutually terminated his contract in November 2024, cutting short a second stint in Turin that was plagued by injuries. He had rejoined the Italian giants in 2022 after leaving Manchester United as a free agent.

Pogba’s initial return to Juventus failed to replicate his earlier success, where he won four Serie A titles and established himself as one of Europe’s top midfielders. His six-year stay at Manchester United, after signing for a then-world record fee of £89 million in 2016, yielded just two major trophies: the EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League.

The last time Pogba featured for France was in 2022, with a knee injury ruling him out of the World Cup in Qatar.

Monaco, who finished third in Ligue 1 last season behind Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, will hope Pogba’s experience and quality can boost their title ambitions and European campaign