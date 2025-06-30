African Football Facing Structural Hurdles Despite Growing Global Presence – Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum

STAKEHOLDERS IN African football are calling for urgent reforms to address long-standing structural issues undermining the continent’s game, even as FIFA expands World Cup slots and global attention on African talent increases.

GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, speaking in an interview on Guide Radio, argued that while increased African representation at the FIFA World Cup is a positive step with up to 10 teams set to participate in the 2026 edition deeper, systemic challenges persist. Chief among them, are limited investment, political interference in federations, and poor officiating.

“In Europe, over 20 countries get to play at the World Cup. That creates opportunity and wealth. But African nations have long struggled for just five or six slots. Yes, that’s changing, but without structural reforms and proper support, we won’t feel the impact,” he noted.

He pointed to countries like Hungary and Poland where state investment and well-structured systems are helping football grow. In contrast, many African federations, he said, are bogged down by political interference. “Some football associations are hijacked by political leaders. Presidents of federations can’t operate independently. This affects long-term planning and transparency.”

Touching on FIFA’s role, he called for more financial support. “FIFA is generating billions from global tournaments. It must invest more into struggling African countries. It’s not about money alone, it’s about targeted development: coaching, officiating, grassroots programs.”

He said refereeing, in particular, remains a critical concern. “Poor officiating has affected club confidence and fan trust. The only solution is training and retraining. Even in England, where officiating standards are high, referees still make mistakes. But they’re well-paid, well-trained, and consistently reviewed. That’s not the case in many African leagues,” he said.

The cost of implementing VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology is another barrier. While top leagues in North Africa have introduced it, most sub-Saharan leagues, including Ghana’s, struggle to afford it. “Even England’s second division doesn’t use VAR but they can afford not to. We can’t.”

He also addressed fan violence, citing the tragic death of a supporter last season. “Football must be a place of joy, not violence. We must all work together; clubs, the FA, the media, and fans to end such scenes.”

BY Wletsu Ransford