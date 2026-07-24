ACEPA Launches Caucus On Kids

MPs, UNICEF officials, and guests in a group photograph at the launch

The African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), with support from UNICEF Ghana and Parliament of Ghana, has launched the Parliamentary Caucus on Children to provide a structured, non-partisan platform for Members of Parliament (MPs) who are committed to advancing children’s rights.

The caucus is envisaged as a strategic mechanism to promote sustained attention to children’s issues across parliamentary debates, committee deliberations, and legislative processes, ensuring that the best interests of the child are reflected in national laws and policies.

Executive Director of ACEPA, Dr. Rasheed Draman, on his part, indicated that the Parliamentary Caucus on Children will offer a response to challenges by bringing together committed Members of Parliament across party lines to champion child-focused legislation and accountability.

He indicated that by consolidating advocacy efforts, the caucus will strengthen Parliament’s ability to scrutinise draft bills and general policy propositions from a child rights perspective as well as influence legislative outcomes before unfavourable provisions are entrenched in law.

“The caucus will also serve as a credible voice for children within Parliament, leveraging evidence, stakeholder engagement, and collective action to promote laws and policies that protect children’s rights, support their holistic development and ensure that the Ghanaian child is in a better position to reach his/her full potential,” he said.

Camillo Pwamang, Deputy Clerk to Parliament, speaking on behalf of Clerk Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, said the initiative goes beyond creating “another parliamentary platform.”

“Today’s launch represents a deliberate institutional commitment to ensuring that the interests and rights of children remain central to the work of Parliament,” he said.

Mr. Djietror noted that Parliament has a constitutional duty not only to legislate but to ensure public resources improve children’s lives across the country.

The Clerk commended the unanimous election of the Chairpersons of the Committees on Children and Human Rights, Helen Adjoa Ntoso, to lead the caucus, saying it will encourage collaboration across committees and political parties. He assured that the Parliamentary Service will provide technical and research support to help the caucus function effectively.

Acting UNICEF Representative for Ghana, Anne Kariuki, says gaps in child welfare data highlight the urgent need for stronger parliamentary action to protect children.

Ms. Kariuki noted that only 49% of children under 18 are enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme, limiting their access to healthcare.

“Behind each of these statistics are children whose health, learning, protection, and opportunities depend on the decisions that government makes. And that is why Parliament’s role is really, really important. Through legislation, Parliament can strengthen protection for children. Through budgets, as you discuss budgets in Parliament, we can ensure that resources reach the children and communities that need them most,” she stated.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke