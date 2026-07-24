Go Beyond Consulting Rooms – Healthcare Givers Urged

Prof. Philip Odonkor, Pro Vice Chancellor, Family Health University (3rd right) assisting Dr. E.K. Labram to cut the celebration cake as other dignitaries look on

The Clinical Coordinator for Family Health University Medical School (FHMS), Dr. Anim Boamah, has reminded healthcare practitioners not to strive for professional excellence alone, but to also align their operations with integrity and ethical leadership.

He explained that marrying the three principles together was the surest way of providing the best healthcare needed by all Ghanaians and the rest of the world, as well as the provision of the needed leadership for effective healthcare delivery.

Dr. Anim Boamah made the call when he delivered an address during the launch of the 2026 Family Health University Medical Students Association (FHUMSA) week celebration in Accra on Monday.

The week-long annual event will see the students engaging in various activities such as a health walk, health screening, and socialisation, among other events.

He stated that although professional excellence was very critical for the healthcare givers, there was the need for patients to trust the caregivers, which could only be asserted through integrity and ethical leadership.

Speaking on the theme “Advancing Healthcare through Professional Excellence, Integrity, and Ethical Leadership,” the Clinical Coordinator commended the leadership of the Medical Students for the theme since it was apt.

“Since the best healthcare systems are built on collaboration among doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, administrators and many others, respect every member of the healthcare team,” Dr. Boamah said.

The Ledzokuku Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr. Gifty Ofori Ansah, urged doctors not to restrict their services only to the consulting room, within the walls of their hospitals, but engage in community services towards health improvement and disease control, which is critical for a healthy life.

“Beyond the white coat, the role of the medical students in building healthy communities cannot be overemphasised, because medicine is not just about treating diseases but it is also about understanding why people get sick in the first place and how to prevent it as well,” she said.

The President of FHUMSA, Bernard Opoku Junior, in his welcome address, said, “This week is more than just celebration as it is an opportunity to promote unity, leadership, service, and professional growth among us as future doctors, as our theme, Healthy Communities, Strong Nation: Empowering Medical Students to Drive Change.”

An Associate Professor of Pediatrics in charge of Travel Abroad Programmes, Evelyn Aboagye, and her students from the University of Virginia extended their warmest congratulations and best wishes to the Family Health University Medical Students’ Association as they celebrated their Students’ Association Week.

“We are proud of the growing partnership between the University of Virginia and Family Health University. Through our shared commitment to education, service, and global collaboration, we continue to learn from one another while preparing the next generation of compassionate, skilled, and socially accountable healthcare leaders,” she said.

The Family Health University Medical Students’ Association, through the MSA Fund and the Ivy Naana Durowaa Fund (INDF) – Office of the Vice President (2025/2026) has donated GH¢5,000 to Cure Childhood Cancer Ghana in support of children battling cancer, including patients receiving care at Ridge Hospital.

This contribution reflects FHUMSA’s commitment to improving child health outcomes, supporting vulnerable patients, and contributing to the fight against childhood cancer in Ghana.