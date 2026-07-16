Act On 2025 PFM League Table Results – CLGA Urges MMDAs

Abena Osei-Asare together with other dignitaries at the launch of the PFMCLT 3rd edition

The Center for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA) has called on all 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to review their 2025 Public Financial Management Compliance League Table (PFMCLT) results and roll out time-bound plans to address gaps.

Speaking at the launch of the 3rd edition of the PFMCLT report in Accra, Deputy Executive Director, Gladys Gillian Naadu Tettey, said the 2025 assessment recorded a national compliance score of 56.20%, exceeding the 50% benchmark. Coverage also improved from 99% in 2024 to 100%.

“This year’s report gives us a full picture. We assessed all 261 MMDAs across all 16 regions on six critical pillars of the public financial management cycle,” Ms. Tettey said.

The pillars cover planning and budgeting, procurement and expenditure, financial reporting, internal assurance and external accountability.

She urged the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders to use the findings as an evidence base for targeted institutional support and policy reform.

Irregularities Hit GH¢205.9m In 2024

Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee and MP for Atiwa East, Abena Osei-Asare, said the PFMCLT is key to strengthening transparency and accountability at the local level.

“Accountability begins before the Auditor-General arrives. It begins with strong systems, effective internal controls and a culture of compliance,” she stated.

Citing Auditor-General reports, she said district assemblies recorded over GH¢452 million in financial irregularities between 2020 and 2024. In 2024 alone, irregularities hit GH¢205.9 million, with all 261 assemblies audited recording infractions.

The irregularities included cash irregularities, uncollected revenue, inefficient revenue mobilisation, unrecovered rent, unaccounted revenue and unsubstantiated payments.

Mrs. Osei-Asare stressed the need to restore the independence of internal audit units in assemblies and ensure assemblies function properly with duly appointed presiding members and active oversight committees.

Top Performing Assemblies Honoured

CLGA awarded the top 10 MMDAs in the 2025 PFMCLT.

Bia East District Assembly placed first, followed by Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly and Asokwa Municipal Assembly. Each received a citation and a laptop.

Assemblies ranked 4th to 10th — Krachi Nchumuru DA, North Tongu DA, South Dayi DA, Asante Akim Central MA, Adansi South DA, Jasikan MA and Tarkwa-Nsuaem MA — received citations.

The PFMCLT assesses MMDA compliance with public financial management laws and standards to promote transparency and improve financial management.

By Florence Adom Asamoah