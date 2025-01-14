Ada Traditional Council Blames NDC Over Electrochem Vandalisation

Ada Traditional Council Inspecting vandalized equipments

The Ada Traditional Council has accused members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ada Constituency of orchestrating the vandalism of Electrochem Ghana Limited, which occurred on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

This accusation, according to the council, is based on findings from a preliminary investigation conducted by the council following the destructive acts.

At a press conference, Ada State Mankralo, Nene Agudey Obichere III stated that the NDC’s actions, including criminality and incitement through the dissemination of falsehoods and negative propaganda, are causing unrest in the local community.

He alleged that party members have led direct physical attacks on individuals within the community, disrupted Electrochem’s operations, taken over possession of the company, and ultimately destroyed and looted its assets.

He recalled statements made by a senior NDC member from the Constituency on December 1, 2024, who claimed that once President Mahama was sworn in, they would take control of the Songor area.

He noted that a senior NDC operative in the locality justified this takeover by arguing that all governments in the 4th Republic have had their operatives manage the Songor salt mining operations while in power.

Nene Agudey Obichere III emphasized this disregard to the fact that Electrochem holds a valid lease for the Songor and adjoining lands, ratified by Parliament for 15 years.

He expressed concern that these statements have instilled fear and heightened insecurity in the Ada traditional area, stating that the council is outraged by these developments.

Furthermore, he warned that the actions of NDC members and certain local individuals could send troubling signals to the business community and potential investors, suggesting that lawlessness and impunity might characterize the business climate in the traditional area.

“We want to make it clear that the Traditional Council will not sit by while any group, under the guise of politics or any other association, seeks to undermine the transformative gains we have achieved after 40 years of neglect of the Ada Songor lagoon concession.

This area was left to the mercy of a few operators engaged in illegal salt mining, which led to significant degradation before Electrochem took over,” he asserted.

Nene Agudey Obichere III further appealed to President John Mahama and relevant security agencies to extend the same level of security provided to other mining areas to Electrochem Ghana Limited.

He stressed the importance of ensuring safety and stability for businesses and residents alike, urging security forces to arrest and prosecute those responsible for the recent unlawful activities.

Operations Manager of Electrochem Ghana Limited, Nene Odeopeor on his part said the company has CCTV footage available showing these individuals vandalizing property, stealing valuable materials, and assaulting staff on-site.

He was optimistic that with the relevant evidence at their disposal, the police service will make the necessary arrest to restore calm in the community.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke