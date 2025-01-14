Eugene Antwi Eyes NPP General Secretary Post

Former Member of Parliament for the Subin constituency in the Ashanti Region, Eugene Boakye Antwi, is rumored to be eyeing the General Secretary position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This development comes as a surprise to many, given Eugene’s complicated history with the party.

Eugene’s bravery in standing up against former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government has earned him recognition.

He was a key figure in the crusade to oust Ken Ofori-Atta as then Finance Minister, a move that ultimately led to his alleged downfall in the party primaries.

Despite this, Boakye Eugene’s determination to save the nation from further economic crisis has been admirable.

As a potential General Secretary, Eugene is expected to bring a “no-nonsense” approach to the position.

Sources say his experience in administration and field operations makes him an ideal candidate for the role.

The former Subin MP, Eugene’s ability to crack the whip and ensure party rules are followed will likely earn him respect from party members.

Rumours say his actions have drawn comparisons to the “Profiles in Courage” book by US President JFK, which highlights individuals who have demonstrated remarkable bravery in the face of adversity.

-BY Daniel Bampoe