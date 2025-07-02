Janet Nabla Petitions Otumfuo • Over Intimidation Of Suspended CJ

Janet Nabla presenting the petition

The 2024 presidential candidate of the People’s National Party (PNP) and former General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Janet Asana Nabla, has strongly condemned what she describes as targeted abuse and political intimidation against the Chief Justice of Ghana.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, July 1, after presenting a petition to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace, Madam Nabla expressed deep concern over what she sees as a calculated attempt by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to compromise the independence of the judiciary and victimise women in key positions of authority.

According to her, the petition was prompted by what she called the “humiliating and inhumane treatment” of the suspended Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo during recent investigations. She alleged that Justice Torkornoo was thoroughly searched before entering the investigation venue and denied the presence and emotional support of her husband and daughter.

“The ordeal she went through brought tears to my eyes,” Madam Nabla said. “A whole Chief Justice of the Republic was subjected to such degrading treatment. It is an insult not only to her but to all Ghanaian women.”

The petition, which was received by Madam Monica, Office Assistant to the Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace, outlined what Madam Nabla termed “systemic abuse of judicial independence,” and accused the Mahama-led NDC administration of influencing the judiciary to silence dissent and consolidate power.

“When certain political parties are in power, the judiciary operates like an extension of that party,” she claimed, and added, “People who take legal action against that party are given no hearing. It’s a dangerous trend for our democracy.”

“We are not doing this because of which party the woman belongs to. Whether NPP or NDC, when a woman is being abused, they don’t check her party card before the assault,” she added. “This is not about politics. This is about justice and respect for women.”

In explaining the reason behind the group’s appeal to the Asantehene, she said traditional authorities predate modern democratic structures and remain the true custodians of the land. “If democracy is failing us, we must return to our roots. Otumfuo is not just a cultural figure; he is a moral voice in the nation,” she said.

She also criticised the government’s decision to hold a “National Thanksgiving Service” amid what she described as ongoing injustice and political vindictiveness.

“How can you give thanks to God when you are punishing your enemies, whether they’re guilty or not?” she asked. “This should have been a National Day of Repentance, not a thanksgiving.”

By David Afum, Kumasi