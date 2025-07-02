Nuclear Regulatory Authority New Employees Stranded

Professor Francis Otoo

A number of employees recruited by the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) in December 2024 are facing uncertainty after receiving fresh correspondence to hold on.

According to a directive from the Acting Director-General of NRA, Professor Francis Otoo, the suspension is aimed at ensuring compliance with the sector ministry’s policies and applicable legal frameworks.

The affected employees are currently awaiting further directives from the regulatory authority. The NRA’s decision has left many wondering about the future of their employment with the Authority.

A statement signed by the Acting Director-General read, “We write to formally inform you that there is an ongoing review at the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology (MEST) concerning NRA’s recent recruitment undertaken after December 2024. As previously communicated by the former Director-General, these issues require resolution to ensure compliance with the Sector Ministry’s policies, standards and applicable legal frameworks.”

The statement added, “Please be informed that this matter remains under active review. As part of the process, and in consultation with relevant oversight bodies, it has been decided to suspend salary disbursements from June 2025. While this measure is intended to allow for the completion procedures, be informed that the resumption of payment will depend on the final outcome of these engagements.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience this interruption may cause. Please be assured that the Authority is committed to resolving this matter. We will continue to keep you informed of any developments and next steps.”

The confused persons are wondering whether like others whose appointments were terminated following the swearing-in of a new government, they too would suffer a similar fate.

