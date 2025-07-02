Prof. Kaori Cautions Media On AI Usage

HAYASHI Kaori

A Professor of the University of Tokyo, HAYASHI Kaori, has called on media practitioners to exercise some restraint when using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in their line of work.

Prof. Kaori’s lecture during the 3rd Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chair event on the theme “From Ink to Intelligence: The Future of Japanese Journalism in the AI Era,” explored the trajectory of Japanese journalism, from its 19th-century origins in print culture to its current engagement with artificial intelligence.

She mentioned that with the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in reshaping the global media landscape, stakeholders in Ghana must adopt a strategic and cautious approach to its integration, drawing on lessons from Japan’s experience.

“Journalism has become even more important in the age of AI, setting certain kinds of principles in the world of information,” Prof. Kaori noted. She warned against the unchecked spread of fake news and called for stronger institutional frameworks within media organisations to monitor the use of AI and uphold professional standards.

She stated that despite Japan’s strong legacy in newspaper journalism, the industry now faces pressure to innovate while preserving editorial integrity. Media organisations are cautiously adopting AI for automation and content generation, amid concerns about ethics, accuracy, and regulation.

Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Yoshimoto Hiroshi, praised the JICA Chair as a valuable platform for intellectual exchange and shared learning. He acknowledged the dual nature of AI, urging stakeholders to find a balance between its potential benefits and risks.

“This is the third time we are organising the JICA Chair in Ghana, and the focus on AI is both relevant and necessary,” Ambassador Yoshimoto remarked. “We hope Japan’s development story, particularly in science and technology, can serve as a useful guide for Ghana.”

Senior Lecturer and Director at the Centre for Asian Studies, Dr. Lloyd George Adu Amoah, observed that while Japan is known for its technological prowess, it is taking a restrained approach to AI integration, particularly in safeguarding cultural values and journalistic integrity.

“From my research, it is clear that Japan is having second thoughts about the rise of artificial intelligence. The message from Japan is that countries like Ghana must begin to interrogate the broader implications of AI, not just embrace it with idealism,” Dr. Adu Amoah said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke