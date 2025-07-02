Galamsey Pit Kills Man, 38

The flooded road

A 38-year-old okada rider who tried to assist some women cross a flooded road in the Suaman District of the Western North Region has died in the process.

Paul Anika, popularly known as ‘Gayito’, met his untimely death when he drowned in a nearby galamsey pit which was full of water as he attempted to help market women cross the Kwasuo-Dadieso road, which got flooded after a downpour.

It took a search party several hours before they could retrieve the lifeless body of the deceased. The sad incident occurred at the weekend.

According to information gathered, the road got flooded because the Bia River in the area had overflown it banks as a result of illegal mining activities.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased had successfully helped the market women to cross the road to the other side.

They said unfortunately, when he was returning to assist a lady to also cross the road, he fell into a galamsey pit which was closer to the road.

They lamented that illegal mining activities are currently ongoing at both sides of the road.

The eyewitnesses also claimed that illegal miners at Suaman Dadieso have blocked both the Bia River and Sui River at Juaboso, which led to the flooding of the Dadieso to Kwasuo road.

They alleged that illegal mining activities in the Western North Region have escalated since the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government assumed office.

“We are appealing to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to dispatch a task force to the Western North Region to help deal with the menace.

“Because it seems there is no effort from the authorities here to fight illegal mining in the Western North Region,” they asserted.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi