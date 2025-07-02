King Paluta To Embark On Europe Tour

King Paluta

Ghanaian singer and rapper, King Paluta, is preparing to embark on a musical tour of five European nations.

The award-winning artiste will begin his tour in Amsterdam, Netherlands on July 18, 2025, followed by a performance in Berlin, Germany the day after.

Music enthusiasts in Dusseldorf, Germany, would have the opportunity to see King Paluta play on July 26, 2025. King Paluta would also perform his first concert in Oslo, Norway, on August 2, 2025, alongside Highlife star KK Fosu.

The ‘Aseda’ hitmaker would also perform in Barcelona, Spain on August 9, 2025 and would play two shows in Modena and Vicenza in Italy on August 15 and 16, 2025 respectively.

King Paluta would wrap up his tour with a show in Bremen, Germany on September 6, 2025. The tour announcement comes on the heels of King Paluta’s latest single, ‘Asikyire’ which has been making waves across streaming platforms and radio stations. Since bursting onto the music scene, King Paluta has become one of Ghana’s most prominent artistes and bagged three awards at the recently held Telecel Ghana Music Awards.