Hitz FM Unveils New Programme Lineup

Merqury Quaye

Entertainment and lifestyle radio station, Hitz FM, is ushering in a dynamic new phase with an exciting line-up of shows, presenters and revamped segments designed to give listeners a refreshing radio experience.

The new schedule, which starts on July 7, 2025, signals a bold shift towards more engaging content tailored to the youthful and entertainment-loving audience of the capital and beyond, and the business community.

Among the key highlights is the addition of Kwame Dadzie, a respected arts and culture journalist, who joins Doreen Avio to host the flagship morning show, Daybreak Hitz, airing weekdays from 6:10 am to 10:00 am. The duo promises to deliver exciting celebrity interviews, entertainment news, sports updates, and insightful discussions on the cultural and creative industries, with a wide selection of music from the station’s experienced DJs.

The show is positioned as an alternative to the typical talk-heavy political morning programmes, offering a more vibrant and relaxed start to the day.

In a major reshuffle, celebrated disc jockey and presenter, Andy Dosty, formerly the voice of the morning, now takes the reins of the Afternoon Ride (formerly Afternoon Definition), which airs from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm.

The show will feature a mix of love ballads, mid-tempo hits and lifestyle conversations to keep the lunch crowd and home-bound workers entertained. Listeners can look forward to new segments like News and Views and Talk Time.

Another fan favourite making a return is DJ Black, who also serves as the station’s Programmes Manager. He is back on air with Musik Box, a music-only show airing from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, serving top trending tunes and curated selections for listeners at work. DJ Black brings experience and credibility to the playlist, promising a sonic treat every weekday mid-morning.

Merqury Quaye continues to take listeners home on Cruise Control from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, now with an added Spotlight segment on Thursdays and Fridays. This features personality interviews in the final hour of the show.

Later in the evening, Dr Pounds hosts Hitz Gallery from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, giving music lovers more reasons to stay tuned. The new additions to the show are What’s Up in Town and Something Wicked Sports.

Listeners are encouraged to tune in daily for the new energy, interactive segments and powerful personalities that define this exciting new chapter at Hitz 103.9 FM.

Hitz FM’s content are always available on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

The various shows stream live on Facebook, X, and www.myjoyonline.com.