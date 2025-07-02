Hearts Of Oak Unveils Didi Dramani As Head Coach

Didi Dramani addressing the press

ACCRA HEARTS of Oak have officially unveiled Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as the new head coach of the first team.

The former Black Stars and Black Queens head coach has signed a two-year deal with the Ghana Premier League side.

He has replaced Aboubakar Ouattara ahead of the 2025/26 football season. Meanwhile, the Ivorian coach has been reassigned as the Special Advisor to the Board of Directors of the club

Didi Dramani, together with Abdul Gazale, who will serve as the first team assistant coach, were unveiled at the team’s Commercial Centre in Accra.

Other members of the technical team include Fiifi Parker Hanson, second assistant team coach, Najau Issah, goalkeepers coach, Henry Martey, Team Manager, Enoch Jordan Daitey, Physical Coach, and Peter Boafo has joined the technical team.

The newly assembled technical team, led by Didi Dramani, a former Right to Dream and FC Nordsjælland coach, will hope to turn around the fortunes of the club ahead of the new football season.

“I have tried to understand the vision of the board, its clear direction, consis­tency, and sustainability. We will strive to implement a more progressive develop­ment approach to build on it,” Didi Dramani said during his unveiling in Accra.

The experienced 59-year-old added that “Under Accra Hearts of Oak Sport­ing Club comes the Oaks FC, Royal Oaks, Auroras, and the first team. Our aim is to institute vertical integration from the youth levels to the mainstream, which means we need a clear direction, consistency, and a more sustainable approach across the divide. Therefore, we are beginning to put in place the right measures and consolidate what has already been established.”

Hearts of Oak will, after that, travel to Nigeria for the Eko International Tournament.