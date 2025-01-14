Sammi Awuku Hands Over Resignation Letter To Mahama

In a move that marks the end of an era, Sammi Awuku has formally resigned as the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), effective January 13, 2025.

Sammi Awuku’s decision to step down comes as no surprise, given his recent election as the Member of Parliament for the Akwapim North constituency.

Sammi Awuku’s tenure as NLA Director-General was marked by significant milestones. He was appointed by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in August 2021.

He received confirmation from the Public Services Commission in July 2022.

During his time at the helm of the NLA, Sammi Awuku worked tirelessly to promote the organization’s mandate and raise revenue for national development.

The NLA, established in 1958 as the Department of National Lotteries, has evolved into an autonomous public service institution with a legal monopoly over the organization of lotteries in Ghana.

The Authority has been a significant contributor to government revenue and a major employer over the past 50 years.

Sammi Awuku’s resignation letter, addressed to President John Dramani Mahama, was copied to several high-ranking officials, including the Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and the Minister of Finance designate.

In the letter, Sammi Awuku cited his new responsibilities as a Member of Parliament and his desire to focus on serving his constituents.

-BY Daniel Bampoe